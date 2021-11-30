Over 60K beds prepped, ₹425 cr. earmarked

Arrangements for medical resources made in anticipation of third wave

Anticipating third wave of COVID-19, Telangana government has arranged medical resources, including beds, medicines, oxygen supply and medical disposables.

Senior officials in the State Health department on Sunday had said that the arrangements started to be put in place around three to four months ago.

A total of 60,099 beds were prepped to attend COVID patients. Director of Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao earlier said of those, 27,966 beds are in government hospitals, and 10,000 beds have been prepped for the treatment of children.

Director of Medical Education K. Ramesh Reddy said 25,000 beds in government hospitals are equipped with oxygen supply.

Besides, around 799 beds are allotted to Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad hospitals in Hyderabad in case there is a surge in the number of patients.

Senior officials said over ₹425 crore was allocated for various resources, including ₹133 crore for paediatric treatment infrastructure, and ₹122 crore for medical infrastructure such as vital parameters monitors.