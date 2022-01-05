Over ₹6,000 crore transferred to farmers: Niranjan Reddy

HYDERABAD

05 January 2022 23:37 IST

Agriculture Minister Niranjan Reddy has informed that ₹6,008.27 crore was transferred to 60,16,697 farmers under the Rythu Bandhu scheme, so far. On Wednesday alone, ₹201.91 crore was transferred to farmers’ bank accounts, he said.

In a release here on Wednesday, he said that it was only the government of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao that has been extending this support to the farming community.

Informing that farmers were returning to fields with reverse migration, he said that the State has been surging ahead with development under the able leadership of KCR.

