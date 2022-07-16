Telangana

Over 600 COVID cases in TS second time in July

Staff Reporter HYDERABAD July 16, 2022 21:50 IST
Updated: July 16, 2022 21:50 IST

Telangana has recorded over 600 COVID-19 cases for the second time this month.

The daily case load on Saturday was 608, same as July 8. Over 28,000 samples were tested on these two days; lesser on the remaining days. While 28,912 samples were tested on Saturday, results of 574 were awaited.

Of the 608 new cases on Saturday, 324 were from Hyderabad, 61 from Rangareddy, and 47 from Medchal-Malkajgiri.

From March 2, 2020, to July 16 this year, a total of 3.60 crore samples were tested and 6,08,337 were detected with coronavirus. Of the total cases, 8,00,326 have recovered, 4,900 were active cases, and 4,111 patients died.

The number of COVID patients in hospital, 89, remained unchanged for the last one week. Out of these, 15 are in ICU, 30 on oxygen beds, and 44 in regular beds. These numbers remained unchanged from July 10-16. 

