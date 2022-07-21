Over 600 Covid cases in Telangana second day in a row

A health worker inoculates a dose of covishield vaccine against the COVID-19 coronavirus at a special booster vaccination drive in Secunderabad. File. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

Telangana recorded over 600 COVID-19 cases on the second consecutive day. The State registered 658 infections on Tuesday, and the count was 640 on Wednesday. Over 30,000 samples were tested on the two days. The daily caseload has crossed 600 four times in this month.

While 31,265 samples were tested, results of 717 were awaited. Of the 640 new infections, 277 were from Hyderabad, 50 from Rangareddy, 45 from Medchal Malkajgiri and 32 from Khammam.

From March 2,. 2020, to July 20 of this year, 3.61 crore samples were put to test and 8,11,616 were detected with coronavirus. Of the total cases, 8,03,013 recovered, while 4,492 were active cases, and 4111 patients died.