Over 600 Covid cases in Telangana second day in a row
Telangana recorded over 600 COVID-19 cases on the second consecutive day. The State registered 658 infections on Tuesday, and the count was 640 on Wednesday. Over 30,000 samples were tested on the two days. The daily caseload has crossed 600 four times in this month.
While 31,265 samples were tested, results of 717 were awaited. Of the 640 new infections, 277 were from Hyderabad, 50 from Rangareddy, 45 from Medchal Malkajgiri and 32 from Khammam.
From March 2,. 2020, to July 20 of this year, 3.61 crore samples were put to test and 8,11,616 were detected with coronavirus. Of the total cases, 8,03,013 recovered, while 4,492 were active cases, and 4111 patients died.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.