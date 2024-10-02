GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Over 55,000 sellers from Telangana to showcase their products on e com portal Amazon during festive season

Published - October 02, 2024 11:35 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

More than 55,000 sellers from Telangana will list and showcase their products on Amazon.in during the ensuing festive season, a senior executive of the e-commerce company said on Tuesday (October 1, 2024).

The festive season serves as a big opportunity for small and medium businesses to boost their online business through e-commerce considering a potential increase in consumer spending during the period, director-Sales at Amazon India Gaurav Bhatnagar said.

By taking advantage of the increased demand, traffic and special offers, the sellers can boost their sales and reach new customers. Amazon has announced a 3%-12% reduction in selling fees across categories such as groceries, fashion and electronics, to help the sellers increase earnings and offer better prices to customers, he said in a release.

Amazon said it is leveraging the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) to help sellers streamline their key operations like registration, listing and advertising, forecast demand, improve catalogue quality and product listings and recommend deals and promotions. It has recently launched the Beta version of Rufus, a GenAI based shopping assistant trained on Amazon’s product catalogue and information from across the web.

Related Topics

Telangana / India / business (general)

