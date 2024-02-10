Over 500 students participate in The Hindu in School poster design contest in Hyderabad

February 10, 2024 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A poster design contest was organised by The Hindu in School and Telangana Tourism department to commemorate National Tourism Day on February 10 at the State Gallery of Art in Hyderabad. The contest was based on the theme— ‘Famous tourism attractions of Telangana’.

Principal Secretary of Telangana’s Youth Advancement, Tourism and Culture department Shailaja Ramaiyer was the chief guest for the prize distribution ceremony. Speaking on the occasion, she appealed to the parents to plan and visit important monuments and tourist attractions in the culture rich Telangana.

The event, which saw participation of over 500 students from 41 schools across Telangana, was held in junior and senior categories.

In the senior category, Shama Firdose from MS Future School, Mallepally, clinched the top spot, with R. Laasya from DPS, Mahendra Hills, securing the second place and D. Saanvi from Kennedy High Global School the third place.

Consolation prize winners include Zoya Sikandar from MS Future School, R. Sahasra Reddy from Global Indian International School, L. Shruti from St. Ann’s High School, Secunderabad, V. Sriharshini from Global Indian International School, K. Nithya Sree from Army Public School, A. Kundana Rayal from Kendriya Vidyalaya-Bowenpally, and Shiva Ram Reddy from Army Public School, Bolarum.

In the junior category, Heeraj Avighnay from BVB Atmakuri Rama Rao School claimed the top position, followed by Parnasha Nayak from Kennedy High Global School in the second place and Gutta Charita from Global Indian International School in the third.

Consolation prize winners in the junior category include Laasya Sri from Sister Nivedita School, K. Suchay from Unicent School, Nagole, Saanvi Varma from DPS-Khazaguda, Abeda Fazal from MS Creative School, Akbar Bagh, Vainavi Thota from Epistemo Vikas Leadership School, Prayutha Vadla from Kennedy High Global School and A. Anantha Sathvik from Global Indian International School.