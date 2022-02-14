Over 500 gms gold recovered from Inter-State burglars

Following arrest of two burglars, who had been involved in as many as 11 house-breakings and thefts in Rachakonda police limits, earlier this month, the police after their custody and interrogation recovered 520 grams gold ornaments, 500 grams silverware and other material.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat displaying the recovered material on Monday said both Rafikul Khan and Shaik Suraj hailing from Murshidabad of West Bengal were highly skilled thieves.

“They just walk or use their Atlas bicycle to conduct recce in select localities during daytime and break open houses at night. Once they collect a quantity of the loot, they travel to Murshidabad to hand over it to their network of goldsmiths,” he explained.

Both Khan and Suraj who started as construction workers, became friends, travelled to Kerala, Goa, Bengaluru, and finally reached Suryapet. Their arrest and investigation now was triggered by a theft complaint in Vanasthalipuram police limits in December last year.

A total 30 tolas gold and cash was stolen from the house at Kothapet when its occupants were out for shopping.

Investigation, however, revealed that it was not the only theft in the limits, but there had been 10 thefts in Vanasthalipuram alone in the past two years. A few cases were also traced in Suryapet, Hayathnagar and Rajendranagar police limits.

Police said the total recovery made in Murshidabad was worth about ₹ 27 lakh. Two accused goldsmiths Anil and Nobin in the series of cases are yet to be arrested.