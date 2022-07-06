Over 500 COVID cases on second day in a row

Gradual increase in COVID patients hospitalisations

The State has recorded over 500 COVID-19 cases on second consecutive day. While, the daily case load on Tuesday was 552 on Tuesday, it was 563 on Wednesday. It is the third time in this month that over 500 cases have been detected in a day. While 25,801 samples were tested, results of 602 were awaited.

A gradual increase in hospitalisation of COVID-19 was observed. From 12 patients in government and private hospitals on June 18, the number increased to 80 on Tuesday. Of the 80 patients, 21 were in ICUs, 31 occupied oxygen beds, and 28 on regular beds.

The new 563 patients included 297 from Hyderabad, 64 from Rangareddy, 46 from Medchal Malkajgiri. From March 2, 2020 to July 6 this year, a total of 3,57,59,487 samples were out to test and 8,03,937 were detected with coronavirus. Of the total cases, 7,94,944 recovered, 4,882 were active cases, and 4,111 patients have died.