Over 50 new faces to enter the Assembly

December 03, 2023 11:28 pm | Updated 11:28 pm IST

One-third of the MLAs entering the portal of Telangana Legislative Assembly this time will be new faces.

The list of new MLA faces includes a few who have earlier served as MPs and MLCs but were elected for the first time to the Assembly. At least two dozen candidates from the BRS, Congress and the BJP will be making their debut in the Assembly this time.

Congress alone will see as many as three dozen new members entering the Assembly. The BJP’s seven out of eight MLAs are all first-time entrants to the Legislative Assembly. The BRS has four newcomers. The background of the candidates is interesting with doctors, successful entrepreneurs, NRIs and kith and kin of veteran leaders making it to the Lower House. At least eight doctors, two software engineers, half-a-dozen entrepreneurs, technocrats and businessmen, one lawyer and a number of realtors, too will be part of the latest Assembly. A former IPS officer K. R. Nagaraju too has won the election from Wardhannapet constituency.

Among the NRIs/entrepreneurs to win this election on Congress tickets are Mamidala Yashwini (Palakurthy), M. Madan Mohan Rao (Yellareddy), Thota Laxmikanth Rao (Jukkal).

SC/ST seats

The Congress had an upper hand in the SC and ST reserved seats winning 14 and nine seats respectively. The BRS won five SC seats and three ST seats. Notable SC leaders to win the elections are CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka (Madhira), Gaddam Vivekananda (Chennur) his brother Gaddam Vinod (Bellampalli) and former Deputy Chief Minister C. Damodar Raj Narasimha (Andole).