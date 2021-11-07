Over 5 k dengue stings this monsoon in TS

HYDERABAD

07 November 2021 22:55 IST

Cases came down after rains subsided

Telangana has recorded a little over 5,000 dengue cases in this year’s monsoon. According to meteorologists, southwest monsoon in the State ended in October.

From January to June 10, 265 people in the State were detected with the vector borne disease. And around 5,200 people had dengue virus from June 11 to November 5. Monsoon had set in the State in June. In all, 5,512 cases were detected this year till November 5.

Officials from the Health department said that the number of dengue cases came down as the rains subsided. Usually, cases surge during the monsoon since chances of water stagnation, which breeds mosquitoes, increases.

“Currently, we are recording only around eight to ten cases a day. The present temperature is not suitable for mosquitoes to breed,” said additional director at the National Vector Borne Diseases Control Programme (NVBDCP) G. Amar Singh.

Ideal conditions

The ideal conditions for mosquitoes to breed and dengue virus to spread are around 25 degrees centigrade temperature, constant water stagnation, and presence of huge number of people. He said that temperatures of less than 20 or above 30 degrees centigrade is not ideal for mosquitoes to grow.

On Sunday, the maximum temperature of around 30 degrees was recorded in various districts. Officials said that prevalence of the dengue virus will further come down in the coming weeks.

The high prevalence of dengue cases was recorded in both urban and rural districts of Telangana.

1,397 cases from Hyderabad

Of the 5,512 dengue cases from January to November 5, the highest of 1,397 was from Hyderabad, followed by 751 in Khammam, 399 in Rangareddy, 398 in Mahabubnagar, and 301 in Medchal. The lowest of two cases were from Mulugu and nine from Jayashankar Bhupalapally.