Over 4,000 beneficiaries from ‘One station one product’ scheme in SCR

November 16, 2023 11:36 pm | Updated 11:36 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Around 4,200 direct beneficiaries have availed business opportunities through Indian Railways scheme of ‘One station One Product’ stalls to encourage local artisans from the marginalised communities through 1435 beneficiaries through 41 stalls in Telangana, 1,960 through 56 stalls in Andhra Pradesh, 700 through 20 stalls in Maharashtra and 105 beneficiaries through three stalls in Karnataka under the South Central Railway (SCR) jurisdiction.

Close to 120 shops are being operated at 109 railway stations in 33 railway stations in Telangana as in Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Kacheguda, Warangal, Nizamabad and Gadwal, among others, under the scheme selling handlooms products from the traditional Narayanpet, Gadwal and Pochampalli sarees; millet based food products; TSCO handlooms, Bhadrachalam bamboo crafts; temple deity idols; forest collections, handicrafts; Nirmal toys, local delicacies etc. said an official spokesman on Wednesday.

Within A.P., stations of Vijayawada, Tirupati, Kurnool, Guntur, Anantapur, Nellore etc., are covered with stalls selling products made of jute, Kalamkari items, Etikoppaka toys, handmade wooden cutlery, millet based food products etc. In Maharashtra, 20 stations like Nanded, Aurangabad, Himayatnagar, Nagarsol, Mudkhed etc., are covered with products sold, including mats, Rajgira laddus, jowar powder, papads etc.

Three stations — Bidar, Yadgir and Raichur — in Karnataka are covered with products on sale being handloom sarees, Bidri handicrafts, handmade jewellery etc. The beneficiaries are allotted uniquely designed sale outlets with distinctive look, feel and logo at stations as per the design developed by National Institute of Design/Ahmedabad. Allotment is done by tendering process on rotation basis by draw of lots at stations, said a press release.

