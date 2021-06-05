Over 36K to be vaccinated at mega vaccination drive

HYDERABAD

05 June 2021

It is a joint initiative of a private hospital and Cyberabad police

A mega COVID-19 vaccination camp will be organised by Medicover Hospitals at Hitex exhibition grounds in Madhapur here on Sunday, in what will perhaps be the largest such in the country till date. At least 36,000 beneficiaries would be administered vaccine in a single day as part of this joint initiative by the hospital, Cyberabad police and the Society for Cyberabad Security Council.

For this drive, registrations were done in advance and no spot registrations will be allowed. Around 45% of the 34,000 prospective beneficiaries who had registered until Saturday evening were young women. The hospital management is anticipating 40,000 to 50,000 registrations, and said that they have capacity to vaccinate 50,000 people in a day. The vaccine doses have been procured by the hospital group itself.

All the beneficiaries would be administered only Covaxin. The cost of vaccination has been set at ₹1,400, including ₹140 for administering the jab.

The hospital management said that they aim to vaccinate a beneficiary in a span of three minutes after he/she enters the hangar. The drive would be held from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Safety measures

The drive has garnered a lot of attention among people who circulated the hospital’s pamphlet on WhatsApp groups. People have also raised concerns about safety and hygiene since thousands of people would gather at one venue.

Executive director of Medicover Group of Hospitals, Hari Krishna listed the safety measures, such as contact-free (physical) procedure except when the nurse gives the jab.

The drive would be conducted at three huge hangars at the venue. Each hall would have 100 counters, which means a total of 300 counters.

After registering on CoWin, one has to register on the hospital’s link (https://medicoveronline.com/vaccination/)and make payment of ₹1,400. One can also can log into the website and register on CoWin.

After completing the registration, people would receive a vaccine pass which details the one hour time slot on Sunday during which they will be vaccinated. Upon reaching the venue, volunteers would direct beneficiaries to the hangars. At the entrance, people have to scan a QR code on the vaccination pass.

“If they are not able to scan the code, they can tell us their vaccination reference ID. There will be 100 counters in each of the halls and 600 nurses on the whole. Our aim is to ensure that a beneficiary receives vaccine doses within three minutes after stepping into a hangar,” said Dr Hari Krishna, adding that they have taken permission of the State Health department to hold the drive.

He said that emergency medical rooms, doctors, medicines and equipment required were in place to attend to people showing side-effects to the vaccine. The hospital management has urged people to visit the venue only during their vaccination time slot.