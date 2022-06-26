Over 3.55 lakh pending cases settled at National Lok Adalat 

The National Lok Adalat conducted on Sunday witnessed settlement of over 3.55 lakh pending cases of various nature. A total amount of about ₹2.43 crore was settled as compensation during the hearing, a release from the Metropolitan Legal Services Authority (MLSA) stated.

The MLSA had constituted 24 Benches for the exercise that was conducted both in online and offline modes.

Of the total 3,55,727 cases, the majority of 3,49,313 were summary trial cases. Others included 1,767 compoundable crime cases, 147 excise cases, 2,718 pre-litigation cases in the electricity department, and 1,698 NI Act cases, among others.