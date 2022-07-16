Telangana

Over 3,500 police personnel on duty for Bonalu 

Staff Reporter HYDERABAD July 16, 2022 20:20 IST
Updated: July 16, 2022 20:20 IST

An estimated seven lakh devotees would participate in the two-day Bonalu festivities at Ujjaini Mahankali temple in Secunderabad on Sunday and Monday, Hyderabad Police Commissioner C.V. Anand said on Saturday.

The police chief reviewed bandobust and other arrangements in and around the temple along with senior officers.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Additional Police Commissioner (Law & Order) D.S. Chouhan and Traffic officials inspected the queue lines and route maps and spoke to the organisers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A total of six queue lines, two exclusively for women devotees carrying the Bonam, will be there for hassle-free experience.

The organisers were instructed to take precautionary measures in view of the rainy season, especially regarding electrical fixtures such as sound, decorative lighting and plug points.

“Traffic restrictions have been imposed in all the approach roads of the temple. Over 3,500 police personnel will work round-the-clock on these two days,” he said.

CCTV cameras, and crime and SHE teams will also be functioning to ensure safety of women devotees, and check incidents like chain-snatching and pick-pocketing.

DCP (North) Chandana Deepthi, DCP (Traffic) N. Prakash Reddy and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...