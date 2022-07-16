Over 3,500 police personnel on duty for Bonalu 

Over 7 lakh devotees expected to take part in Bonalu celebrations

An estimated seven lakh devotees would participate in the two-day Bonalu festivities at Ujjaini Mahankali temple in Secunderabad on Sunday and Monday, Hyderabad Police Commissioner C.V. Anand said on Saturday.

The police chief reviewed bandobust and other arrangements in and around the temple along with senior officers.

Additional Police Commissioner (Law & Order) D.S. Chouhan and Traffic officials inspected the queue lines and route maps and spoke to the organisers.

A total of six queue lines, two exclusively for women devotees carrying the Bonam, will be there for hassle-free experience.

The organisers were instructed to take precautionary measures in view of the rainy season, especially regarding electrical fixtures such as sound, decorative lighting and plug points.

“Traffic restrictions have been imposed in all the approach roads of the temple. Over 3,500 police personnel will work round-the-clock on these two days,” he said.

CCTV cameras, and crime and SHE teams will also be functioning to ensure safety of women devotees, and check incidents like chain-snatching and pick-pocketing.

DCP (North) Chandana Deepthi, DCP (Traffic) N. Prakash Reddy and others were present.