Over 35 officers graduate as Aerodrome Controllers

More than 35 officers from the Indian Armed Forces, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and one from Friendly Foreign Country (Sri Lanka Air Force) successfully graduated as Aerodrome Controllers at the Air Traffic Control Officers Training Establishment (ATCOTE), a training establishment of the Indian Air Force (IAF), at Air Force Academy, Dundigal, on Wednesday.

Lieutenant Hansja Sharma was adjudged ‘First in Order of Merit’.

AFA Commandant B. Chandra Sekhar was the reviewing officer at the graduation ceremony of the 107th Air Traffic Management & Air Laws (Basic) course.

The six-month course is a long rigorous instructional programme aimed at training young commissioned officers in becoming qualified Air Traffic Controllers with training on various facets of Air Traffic Services such as surface movement control, aerodrome control and approach control functions., said a press release on Thursday.