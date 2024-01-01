Over 3,000 motorists booked for drunken driving on New Year’s Eve in Hyderabad

January 01, 2024 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Police booked 3,001 individuals for driving under the influence of alcohol on the night of December 31 across the three police commissionerates of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda.

The drunk driving checks across the twin cities began at 8 p.m. with the traffic and law and order police setting up barricades at several junctions. As per the official reports released by the police, a total of 1,243 people were caught for drunken driving in Hyderabad, 1,241 in Cyberabad, and 517 in Rachakonda.

Of the 1,243 drivers caught in Hyderabad city police limits, the majority of them were booked between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. “We booked 15 people between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. and 27 between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. Of the total, as many as 668 violators were in the age group of 19 to 30 and 324 were aged 31 to 40. Thirteen of them were minors.

While 1,066 vehicles were two-wheelers, 135 were four-wheelers and 42 were three-wheelers, said the officials.

In Rachakonda, 517 persons were caught for drunken driving, including 431 two-wheelers and 76 four-wheelers. The majority of the violators were in Uppal (107) and Vanasthalipuram (105). Out of the total booked, 223 were between the age group of 21 and 30.

In the Cyberabad Commissionerate, 74 teams were deployed for conducting drunken driving checks. Of the 1,241 people booked (938 two-wheeler riders and 275 four-wheelers), Miyapur area witnessed the highest number of violators with 253 individuals being booked overnight. Second was Kukatpally with 123 violators.

Cyberabad Commissioner Avinash Mohanty said that all of the violators would be produced in court in due course of time after filing charge-sheets. “Their driving licences would be seized and sent to the concerned RTAs for suspension as per Section 19 of the MV Act, 1988. Around 509 persons were found to have blood alcohol levels (BAC) of more than 100 mg/dL while 33 motorists were found to have BAC in excess of 300 mg/dL. Eighteen persons had a BAC reading of more than 500mg/dL,” Mr. Mohanty said, adding that there were no major road accidents reported in Cyberabad limits thanks to the active enforcement of traffic and road safety plans by Cyberabad Traffic Police.