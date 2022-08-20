Over 3,000 dengue cases in TS so far this year; less compared to last few years

Highest of 13,361 dengue cases were recorded in 2019

Telangana has recorded 3,109 dengue cases from January 1 to August 15 this year. As incessant rains lashed the State for over two months now this monsoon, doctors predicted a rise in the number of vector-borne diseases like dengue. But surprisingly, the number of dengue cases is comparatively less this year.

If statistics for the last five years are considered, the highest of 13,361 dengue cases were recorded in 2019. With 3,109 cases so far this year, the case load does not show any signs of sharp spike. Of these, the maximum number of cases were from urban districts: 1,470 from Hyderabad, followed by 322 in Rangareddy, 165 in Medchal Malkajgiri, and 126 in Khammam. Not a single person died of dengue this year.

The State has also recorded 378 malaria cases with the highest of 178 from Bhadradri Kothagudem, 68 in Mulugu, and 48 in Asifabad. A total of 44 chikungunya cases have been registered so far.

A series of meetings were held before and during heavy monsoons this year where precautionary measures were charted out to curb these vector-borne diseases. As rains were incessant in most part of July and beginning of August, there was an apprehension that mosquito borne diseases might surge.

Health staff were involved in implementing steps like ensuring that stagnant water gets cleared from in and around all residential areas.

Officials added that this was the key measure to be maintained by people to avoid such diseases. Sundays and Fridays were marked to clear water stagnant anywhere in homes such as in plastic plates placed under flower pots, broken vessels, bottles, lying in and around homes.