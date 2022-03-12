Over 3 lakh cases settled in National Lok Adalat in Telangana

A total 3,02,768 cases were resolved through the National Lok Adalat conducted across all the courts in Telangana on Saturday.

Of the total tally, 19,761 cases were of pre-litigation and the remaining 2,83,007 were pending court cases in various categories, the Telangana State Legal Services Authority said in a statement.

The settlement saw an amount of ₹116.33 crore as compensation awarded to beneficiaries.

According to Rachakonda police commissionerate, 55,772 cases in its limits were compounded in the mega event.

“Of them, 51,318 cases pertained to Disaster Management Act (violations of COVID-19 protocol), 3,025 IPC cases, 1,429 e-petty and drunken driving violations,” its release said.