Over 2.79 lakh candidates to appear for DSC examination today

Published - July 17, 2024 08:49 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The stage is set for District Selection Committee (DSC) examination for teacher vacancies in Telangana on Thursday and the process is set to continue till August 5. The School Education Department has received over 2.79 lakh applications for 11,062 teacher vacancies and the exam will be conducted in 50 centres across the state. The merit list will be determined based on a total of 100 marks, with 80 marks from the DSC exam and a 20% weightage from the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET). The entry for candidates at the examination centres will begin from 7.30 a.m. for the morning session and 12.30 p.m. for the afternoon session.

