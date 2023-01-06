Over 2.5 lakh 2BHK applicants untraceable in city

January 06, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The exercise undertaken by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) for survey of beneficiaries being allotted double bedroom housing units in the city has not reached anywhere, as large number of applicants still remain untraceable.

The survey for verification of the applicants at the address given in their respective applications was started in July last year as instructed by MA&UD Minister K.T. Rama Rao, after the respective district administrations pleaded lack of sufficient work force to undertake the same.

All the applications for allotment of 2BHK units, received by the district collectorates of Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Sangareddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri, were sent to GHMC as part of the exercise, where they were segregated and distributed across various circles, and then further into various dockets for assignment to the bill collectors and tax inspectors for verification.

“The applicants included those from outside GHMC limits too. As it was decided to limit the allotment to 4,000 units per constituency within the GHMC limits, our primary task was to segregate the applications constituency wise, and sift out the applications from outside GHMC limits,” a GHMC officer explained.

A total of 7,09,000 applications were forwarded to GHMC, of which about a lakh were filtered out in the first round of segregation, as these were from districts outside GHMC.

A rigorous exercise was taken up by the field staff to visit each of the remaining applicants by calling them at the contact number, or visiting at the address given in the respective applications, to verify their voter cards, constituency and other credentials.

During the exercise, it was noticed that a large number of applicants were untraceable, as they either changed their contact numbers or shifted home. A public notification was given asking the applicants to approach the respective GHMC circle offices, in case they had not yet been contacted by the staff.

“Even after that, very few applicants approached us at circle offices. We are clueless about a large number of others,” said the official.

According to information shared by him, around 2.5 lakh applicants are untraceable, while details were verified/updated for 3.5 lakh applicants.