ADVERTISEMENT

Over 25 BRS leaders, party workers detained following tension at KTR’s residence

Published - October 27, 2024 09:13 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

ADVERTISEMENT

Over 25 Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders, including Quthbullapur MLA KP Vivekanand Goud, Korutla MLA K Sanjay Kumar, Krishank and former MLA Balka Suman were taken into preventive custody on Sunday following tension at party’s Working President K.T. Rama Rao’s residence in Raidurgam.

This came after the officials of Cyberabad Special Operation Team (SOT) along with the State Excise and Prohibition department and Mokila police carried out a raid on Raj Pakala’s farmhouse in Janwada on the intervening night of October 26 and 27 and seized unauthorised liquor from the premises.

According to Cyberabad Commissioner Avinash Mohanty, the excise officials reached Orion Villa to search Mr. Pakala’s residence as part of the investigation, however the BRS leaders and party workers gathered and obstructed the officials. “The police department had to intervene and about 25-30 individuals were detained and notices were issued,” the official said. Excise officers wanted to search Raj Pakala’s house and requested for police support.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The excise department completed the searches at Mr. Pakala’s residence.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US