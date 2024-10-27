GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Over 25 BRS leaders, party workers detained following tension at KTR’s residence

Published - October 27, 2024 09:13 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

Over 25 Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders, including Quthbullapur MLA KP Vivekanand Goud, Korutla MLA K Sanjay Kumar, Krishank and former MLA Balka Suman were taken into preventive custody on Sunday following tension at party’s Working President K.T. Rama Rao’s residence in Raidurgam.

This came after the officials of Cyberabad Special Operation Team (SOT) along with the State Excise and Prohibition department and Mokila police carried out a raid on Raj Pakala’s farmhouse in Janwada on the intervening night of October 26 and 27 and seized unauthorised liquor from the premises.

According to Cyberabad Commissioner Avinash Mohanty, the excise officials reached Orion Villa to search Mr. Pakala’s residence as part of the investigation, however the BRS leaders and party workers gathered and obstructed the officials. “The police department had to intervene and about 25-30 individuals were detained and notices were issued,” the official said. Excise officers wanted to search Raj Pakala’s house and requested for police support.

The excise department completed the searches at Mr. Pakala’s residence.

