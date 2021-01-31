Over 23,000 booths ready for Pulse Polio drive today

House-to-house drive on Feb 1, 2; 50L doses of vaccine supplied to districts

The State Health department would conduct Pulse Polio programme at booth level on Sunday. On February 1 and 2, house-to-house activity would be taken up to immunise the children (0-5 years) who miss the drops. Due to the large extent of area in Hyderabad, the programme would be conducted in the city on February 3 too.

The vaccinators would be provided surgical masks, hand sanitisers and disposable gloves at all Pulse Polio booths and transit points. They have been advised to follow COVID-appropriate guidelines and behaviour.

Health department officials have requested parents to bring their children to booths for Pulse Polio drops. Measures will be taken to avoid crowding at booths. “bOPV vaccine will be administered to children in the 0-5 years age group at the booths and for others during house-to-house activity. There will be special emphasis on immunising children of high risk groups such as nomads, migrants, urban slum dwellers and brick kiln workers,” said Vakati Karuna, Commissioner, Health and Family Welfare department.

There are over 38.31 lakh children in the 0-5 years age group. The drive would be held at 23,331 booths. Around 50.14 lakh doses of bOPV vaccine doses have been supplied to districts.