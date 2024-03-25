Over 210 schoolchildren take part at JSW Paints and The Hindu Young World painting contest

March 25, 2024 07:33 am | Updated 07:33 am IST - HYDERABAD

The regional-level finale of the JSW Paints Futurescapes painting contest 2024 in association with The Hindu Young World was conducted at Sister Nivedita School, D.K. Road, on Sunday.

The event, in sub-junior, junior and senior categories, witnessed the participation of over 210 schoolchildren. Prior to this, the preliminary round saw around 5,500 students take part.

The competition had a range of topics such as ‘magical playgrounds’, ‘my happy dreamland’, and ‘my clean and green city’. Students in junior and senior categories chose from topics such as ‘space explorers’, ‘my robot pet’, ‘hands helping hands’, ‘garden of friendship’, ‘sailing on a rainbow,’ and ‘peace builders for a happy world’.

The regional painting contest is being hosted by 30 cities, and the nationals are slated to take place online.

According to Tribal Welfare Gurukulam OSD (Training) S. Srinivasa Kumar, who distributed prizes to the winners, such competitions help unravel talent among students.

Renowned artist K. Padmavathi appreciating the students for their enthusiastic participation said that contests expose students to a competitive environment and bring out the best in them. She congratulated the organisers for encouraging budding artists through painting competitions.

The top winners of the event on Sunday were Sai Aadya, Sister Nivedita School, K.N. Yoshitha, Army Public School, Bollaram, and Adwita Hanmandla of Sister Nivedita School.

