Over 200 COVID-19 samples “deleted” after CS’s Suryapet visit, suggests data

Not only sample collection figures have been zero since April 22, the day Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar reviewed ground situation in Suryapet, but COVID-19 samples identified for diagnosis also were not tested.

Either the samples were rejected or the results never disclosed to the press, data suggests.

According to district bulletins, on April 21, 83 samples were collected and results of 191 reports were awaited – a total of 274 case pendency. It was also the day Suryapet witnessed its highest single-day spike of 26 cases and highest fresh admissions, of 210 suspects, to institutional quarantine.

The next day, when the State team completed its review, the pendency fell to just eight cases, there was no information on pending results, and then the ‘COVID-free’ figures followed.

Interestingly, within four days, the number of persons in institution quarantine also plummeted to zero.

Two other dates would remain significant. April 18, which saw the highest 168 samples collected (22% of total 747 samples) from five locations, resulted in 26 positive cases (31% of total 83 positive cases). And April 21, which showed an accumulated pendency of 274 cases, but whose results are not disclosed fully. Mr. Somesh Kumar announced the last three positives the next day.

District Officials, when contacted, expressed their doubts about the ‘200+ theory’, but on condition of anonymity said, “Samples were deleted because they did not fit the standard operating procedure (SOP) definition – samples and tests only from symptomatic and their primary contacts – which was highlighted in the State team meeting.”

“49 duplicate entries were deleted. Some 40 asymptomatic secondary contacts were also sent back for home quarantine,” an official said, quoting his estimate.

A top official rejected even the deletion of samples from the testing schedule.

“There may be a difference due to sample duplication, for patients from Suryapet but living outside and vice versa, and wrong reporting. All samples were tested and results disclosed. The system was streamlined after the new DMHO took over on April 23,” he said.

Till Sunday, Suryapet saw its 25 positives cured and discharged -- and the active cases dropped to 58.