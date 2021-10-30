Over 20 kg ganja seized, one arrested

Hyderabad

30 October 2021 19:47 IST

A 32-year-old ganja supplier was arrested by the Mangalhat police here on Friday.

Police seized 20.5 kg cannabis from H. Akash Singh of Jhinsi Chowrai, Lower Dhoolpet, and he was remanded to judicial custody. A Toyota Innova, which was used to deliver cannabis, was also seized.

According to the police, the ganja was concealed in two PP bags that were hidden on the rear side of the vehicle. Akash procured ganja for ₹2,000 per kg and was selling it to customers for ₹4,000 to ₹5,000 per kg.

