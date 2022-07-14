Over 19,000 shifted to special camps: CS 

CS reviews situation arising out of heavy rains and rising water levels

The State Government has shifted over 19,000 people to 223 special camps in view of the incessant rains lashing different parts of the State since past few days.

Of these as many as 6,318 people have been shifted to 43 camps in Bhadrachalam, 4,049 people to 33 camps in Mulugu and 1,226 people have been lodged in 20 camps in Bhupalpally. The NDRF has rescued 16 persons while two others stuck in swirling waters were airlifted by the Indian Airforce.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is continuously monitoring the situation and guiding the officials concerned on rescue- and relief-related issues. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said special focus was now on Mulugu, Bhupalpally and Bhadrachalam districts because of the heavy discharge of water witnessed there.

The Chief Secretary, accompanied by Disaster Management secretary Rahul Bojja, held a meeting with senior officials to take stock of the situation arising out of heavy rains and steep rise in water levels of Godavari. Low-lying areas had been identified and the situation was being continuously monitored on hourly basis, he said.

Officials said the IMD had predicted light rainfall in nine districts, very light rains in 10 others while the remaining districts were unlikely to receive any rain. The situation in a majority of the districts had been normal and no major incidents were reported from any district. Seven NDRF teams had been deployed of which three were in Bhadrachalam and two each were stationed in Mulugu and Bhupalpally.