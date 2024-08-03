Over 17,000 trips tracked by T-Safe in the last five months

As of August 3, 17,263 trips have been tracked by the Telangana Safe (T-Safe) help desk, officials from the State cyber security department said. The app has also recorded 10,958 downloads in less than five months of its launch on March 12.

The ride monitoring app allows citizens to track their journeys for deviations, including no response to alerts, long stoppage and change in route. It automatically creates an emergency response ticket to Dial 100 to which police can respond based on pre-provided journey details.

The second phase of the application will include an iOS version, integration with travel aggregators, including Uber and Ola among others and display of QR codes with T-safe posters in public areas across Telangana.

The State will be setting up T-Safe service kiosks in transit hubs, including Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, railway stations, metro junctions, interstate bus terminals and shopping malls while special awareness drives in schools and colleges are also in the pipeline, said TGCSB Director Shikha Goel, adding that as many as seven State Police departments across the country are seeking to replicate the application.

