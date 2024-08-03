GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Over 17,000 trips tracked by T-Safe in the last five months

The ride monitoring app which has recorded 10,958 downloads in less than five months of its launch on March 12 allows citizens to track their journeys for deviations, including no response to alerts, long stoppage and change in route

Published - August 03, 2024 07:17 pm IST - HYDERABAD  

The Hindu Bureau

As of August 3, 17,263 trips have been tracked by the Telangana Safe (T-Safe) help desk, officials from the State cyber security department said. The app has also recorded 10,958 downloads in less than five months of its launch on March 12.

The ride monitoring app allows citizens to track their journeys for deviations, including no response to alerts, long stoppage and change in route. It automatically creates an emergency response ticket to Dial 100 to which police can respond based on pre-provided journey details.

The second phase of the application will include an iOS version, integration with travel aggregators, including Uber and Ola among others and display of QR codes with T-safe posters in public areas across Telangana.

The State will be setting up T-Safe service kiosks in transit hubs, including Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, railway stations, metro junctions, interstate bus terminals and shopping malls while special awareness drives in schools and colleges are also in the pipeline, said TGCSB Director Shikha Goel, adding that as many as seven State Police departments across the country are seeking to replicate the application.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / emergency incident / safety of citizens / road safety

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.