Over 16,000 2BHK houses for people affected by the Musi riverfront development project

Telangana government has decided to treat people owning lands in buffer zones of lakes and tanks separately on humanitarian grounds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Accordingly, the value of the structure and land will be taken into consideration for compensating them in addition to providing a two-bedroom house to the affected families. The decision assumes significance in light of the demolition drive by Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) clearing off the encroachments in full tank level and buffer zones of water bodies.

People who were found guilty of encroachment of the water bodies would be provided a two-bedroom house as they are not entitled to any compensation. The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to review the Musi Riverfront Development project here on Tuesday (September 24, 2024). The government had decided to allot 16,000 2BHK houses for people affected by the Musi Riverfront Development Project. The houses had been earmarked to rehabilitate 10,200 households living in structures erected on the river bed and buffer zones identified after a survey was conducted. The Collectors of Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts would be deputing teams to inform the residents about the government’s decision to allot 2BHK houses to these families.

To begin with, the Collectors would shift 1,600 households which were determined as encroachments in the river bed. This would be followed by rehabilitation of people residing in the buffer zone in line with the provisions under RFCTLARR Act after considering value of the structure and cost of land if the residents had valid pattas, besides providing a 2BHK house to each of the affected family.

The Chief Minister is particular that all the affected families should be rehabilitated as per law and directed the district Collectors concerned to start the mass contact programme from Wednesday (September 25, 2024) itself.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.