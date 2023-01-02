Over 1.51 lakh ryots paid Rythu Bandhu support totalling ₹265 crore on Day-5

January 02, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Farmers with landholing in the range of 4-5 acres were paid the investment support given under the Rythu Bandhu scheme at ₹5,000 per acre for the Rabi season on the fifth day of the benefit disbursement on Monday.

According to Minister for Agriculture S. Niranjan Reddy, a total of 1,51,468 farmers with a total landholding of 5,30,371 acres were credited ₹265.18 crore into their bank accounts taking the total amount disbursed so far to ₹3,353.86 to about 48.6 lakh farmers.

The Minister said the farmers had left farming following the problems of water and power for irrigation and migrated for better livelihoods. However, the encouragement being given by the State government for the last eight years had made all such farmers return to villages and take up farming again and playing their role in producing record quantity of paddy season after season.