Over ₹1,500 crore approved for scholarships for BC and EBC students

Published - October 07, 2024 08:41 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has accorded administrative sanction of ₹1,502.83 crore under the 2024-25 Budget to clear scholarships for Backward Classes (BC) and Economically Backward Classes (EBC) students.

The order, which the BC Welfare Department issued on Monday, relaxes quarterly regulation orders, enabling the disbursement of scholarships for both professional and non-professional courses up to the academic year 2023-24.

The scholarships will be provided under the Mess and Tuition Fee (MTF) and Reimbursement of Tuition Fee (RTF) schemes, aimed at alleviating the financial burden on BC and EBC students pursuing higher education. The allocated amount is distributed across several scholarship schemes, with significant allocations of ₹850 crore for RTF scholarships and ₹300 crore for post-matric scholarships for non-professional courses. The scholarships will be disbursed through the concerned Drawing and Disbursing Officers (DDOs) in accordance with the respective heads of accounts.

Published - October 07, 2024 08:41 pm IST

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / students

