Over 150 held for late night party at luxury hotel in Hyderabad

Actor Naga Babu’s daughter Niharika Konidela, singer and winner of third session of Big Boss Telugu reality show Rahul Sipliguni, daughter of Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission Chairman and A.P.’s former DGP (HoPF) Gautam Sawang and Guntur MP Galla Jayadev’s son were among 150 persons whisked away by a strong contingent of police from a pub in the posh Radisson Blu Hotel at Banjara Hills in Hyderabad, for partying well past midnight in violation of rules.

The officials also recovered different kinds of drugs such as cocaine and weeds from the premises.

Officials of the Task Force led by Officer on Special Duty P. Radha Kishan Rao raided the pub around 2.30 a.m. on April 3 and found over 150 persons partying. “Soon after seeing our personnel, the youngsters threw away the packets. But, five packets containing cocaine and several empty packets were recovered from the pub, which is owned by the daughter of a former MP from erstwhile Khammam district,” a senior official told The Hindu.

He said that all of them, and two managers of the hotel were shifted to Banjara Hills police station, which is at a stone’s throw, for questioning.

The officer confirmed the presence and detention of Ms. Konidela, Mr. Sipligunj, Mr. Sawang’s daughter, Mr. Jayadev’s son and children of several noted personalities.

“Despite their elitist ‘background’, no one will be let off without being questioned. They were part of a party or present in the pub, where drugs were being abused,” he said.

He said that the pub had become notorious for late night party-goers in the city, as they knew liquor and drugs would be readily made available to them.

“The hotel is misusing the B2 bar license issued to them for supplying food and liquor to outsiders, whereas the license permits them to supply only to their hotel guests,” the officer said.

He said that Banjara Hills inspector P. Shiva Chandra would be placed under suspension,” as such things can’t happen without his connivance or notice. “He was aware of late night activities in the hotel, but shunned to take action,” the senior officer added.