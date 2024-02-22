Over 14 lakh passengers utilised DigiYatra at RGIA

February 22, 2024 11:46 pm | Updated 11:46 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The adoption of DigiYatra at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) has experienced an upswing, as per recent data disclosed by the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

The data, covering 13 cities where Digi Yatra has been introduced, revealed that until December 31, 2023, the total passengers utilising the service at RGIA reached 10,61,638. Subsequently, the figure rose to 14,92,776 by February 11, 2024.

DigiYatra, designed to offer a seamless, paperless travel experience for air passengers, employs biometric technology like facial recognition which enables passengers to verify their identity at various checkpoints without the need for physical documents. Initially launched at three airports – New Delhi, Bengaluru, and Varanasi – in December 2022, the initiative has now been expanded to 10 additional airports.

The data also highlighted that the number of passengers who have installed the Digi Yatra application on their mobile phones has risen to 45.8 lakh as of February 10, 2024. This marks an increase of 20.5% from the 38 lakh recorded on January 1, 2024.

