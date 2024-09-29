Over 1.38 lakh cases disposed of in National Lok Adalat; ₹27.2 crore refunded to cybercrime victims in Telangana

The Telangana police disposed of 1,38,427 cases during the National Lok Adalat on September 28, amicably settling cases between parties through compounding (compromise between the parties when the case is under trial in a court).

The settlement process began on September 10 and culminated on September 28. As per the data shared by the police, the list included 23,251 FIRs; 4,186 disaster management cases; 57,475 e-petty cases; and 53,515 cases under the Motor Vehicles Act.

Nizamabad (19,053 cases), Hyderabad (12,247), Suryapet (11,178), Cyberabad (10,935) and Rachakonda (9,823) were the top five units in terms of disposal of cases during the National Lok Adalat, the police said.

₹27.2 crore refunded

In addition to the disposal of cases, the police also refunded the amount put on hold in cybercrime cases. The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) refunded ₹27.2 crore to 5,355 victims of cyber fraud in this National Lok Adalat, surpassing the previous record of ₹21.6 crore refunded to 4,800 victims in the June 2024 session.

The initiative of refund began on February 20, and since then the TGCSB has refunded a total of ₹114.7 crore to 11,868 victims in the State, police said.

Cyberabad topped the list among the units, with a total refund of ₹13.73 crore in 2,860 cases. Rachakonda followed the lead by refunding ₹3.01 crore in 555 cases. This was followed by TGCSB, which refunded ₹2.50 crore in 93 cases, Sangareddy with ₹1.91 crore in 140 cases and Karimnagar with ₹84.21 lakh in 176 cases.