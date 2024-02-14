Over ₹1.2 lakh worth of fake medicines seized in Hyderabad

February 14, 2024 11:22 am | Updated 11:22 am IST - HYDERABAD

In a fresh round of drug seizures, the Drugs Control Administration (DCA) on Monday seized ‘medicines’ worth over ₹1.2 lakh in Hyderabad.

The first offender was identified as Imran Khan, who claimed to be a ‘rural medical practitioner’ and was practising medicine without qualification at his clinic in Chandrayanagutta.

During the raid at the S.M. Poly Clinic, the DCA officials discovered 30 varieties of medicines, including antibiotics, analgesics, anti-ulcer drugs, anti-hypertensives and anti-diabetics stocked on the premises, valued at ₹1.02 lakh.

Officials also detected several higher generation ‘antibiotic injections’ at the clinic during the raid, indiscriminate sale of which may have disastrous consequences on the health of the people, including anti-microbial resistance. Khan claimed to be a BEMS (Bachelor of Electropathy Medicine and Surgery) and MD (Doctor of Medicine) on his clinic’s board.

“DCA officers picked up samples for analysis. Further investigation shall be carried out and action shall be taken under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act against all the offenders, including the wholesalers and dealers, who supply medicines to such unqualified professionals” V.B. Kamalasan Reddy, Director General, DCA, informed.

The DCA issues drug licences for stocking and selling of medicines as per the provisions of Drugs and Cosmetics Act. Stocking of drugs for sale without a drug licence is punishable with an imprisonment up to five years.

As part of the drug menace in the State, another trending taking off on ground is the misleading advertisements of dangerous drugs. For this, the DCA conducted a special drive with a focus on the medicines moving in the market with misleading and objectionable advertisements. On February 12, officials raided Hikma Sehat Care at Golkonda in Hyderabad.

The company was allegedly selling its product, Saheth Care Powder, saying that it treats diabetes and blood pressure. The DCA officials seized 60 bottles of the same worth ₹18,000.

“Further investigation shall be carried out and action shall be taken as per the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954 against all the offenders,” Mr Reddy said.