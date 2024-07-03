Over 1,150 hamlets not getting even 50% drinking water through Mission Bhagiratha: Deputy CM

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has expressed concern over complaints that more than 1,150 hamlets in the State were not receiving even 50% of the assured drinking water supply through the much-publicised Mission Bhagiratha scheme in spite of spending ₹42,000 crore.

The Minister recalled that the previous government has claimed that all the 23,824 villages were being provided drinking water through Mission Bhagiratha. The then government had even sent reports to the Central Government that there was no shortage of drinking water in any village. “Should the reports sent to the Centre be construed as bogus claims?” he asked.

Status reviewed

Mr. Vikramarka, accompanied by his Cabinet colleague Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, reviewed the status of drinking water supply to villages with Mission Bhagiratha officials on Wednesday. Though the government had spent huge amounts on the project, it did not yield the expected results.

The officials informed the Ministers that 1,156 hamlets were not receiving 50% of the assured water. “It is surprising to see the Mission Bhagiratha officials admit that water supply could not be provided to some areas under Alair, Bhuvanagiri and Nalgonda Assembly constituencies and are seeking funds for providing the same,” he said.

More funds needed

He inquired about the time by which the survey on drinking water supply through Mission Bhagiratha would be completed. The officials were instructed to submit the survey reports to MLAs constituency wise and get their confirmation on whether water was being supplied. “After spending ₹42,000 crore on the project, officials are still seeking additional funds for providing drinking water in some constituencies,” he wondered.

Mr. Venkat Reddy asked about the claims on supply of water to municipalities abutting the outer ring road through Mission Bhagiratha when the water was actually being supplied by the Hyderabad Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board. The Deputy Chief Minister suggested that the main source of water should be located nearer to the villages and hamlets rather than sourcing it from distant places as this could lead to complaints of damages to pipelines and result in erratic supply.

Delay in salary payment

The Ministers inquired about the inordinate delays in payment of salaries to staff working for the scheme as also the variation in wages from ₹8,000 to ₹13,000 in different areas. He suspected that the agencies entrusted with supply of water were deducting majority of funds released by the government and paying lower amounts to the staff.

In this context, he directed the officials concerned to ensure that same wages were paid to the staff across the State. The Ministers asked the officials concerned to submit a detailed report on the number of agencies, funds released by the government and wages that were being paid to the staff.