Over 1.09 lakh vehicles left Pantangi toll plaza for Sankranti 

January 14, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Pantangi toll plaza at Choutuppal, the major gateway on NH-65 (Hyderabad-Vijayawada) in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district limits, saw over 1.09 lakh vehicles on the two preceding days of Bhogi and Sankranti.

On Thursday, a total 56,595 vehicles passed through the toll plaza, of which 42,844 (75%) were cars; 1,300 State transport buses and 4,913 private travel buses , and others were goods carriers.

According to Rachakonda Traffic Police, the maximum traffic numbers were on Friday, a day before Bhogi. A total 67,577 vehicles exited the plaza, of which cars were 53,561 (79%), 1,851 State transport buses and 4,906 private travel buses.

The maximum of the traffic outflow at Pantangi was recorded between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m., officials said.

The Gudur toll plaza at Bibinagar on NH-163 (Hyderabad-Warangal) on Friday recorded a total of 25,231 vehicles, including 17,844 (70%) cars and 872 buses. On the same day, about 13,300 vehicles entered Hyderabad from Warangal side.

Rachakonda police said special traffic teams were monitoring and regulating traffic at junctions such as LB Nagar in Hyderabad and at the toll plaza at Pantangi.

Representatives of M/s GMR Hyderabad Vijayawada Expressway Pvt Ltd, the concessionaire at Pantangi toll plaza, said the maximum Sankranti-homebound traffic was recorded on Friday. However, significant numbers were witnessed on Saturday too.

While an average passenger car unit per day at Pantangi plaza is about 35,000, officials estimate that at least another 5,000 numbers would add to the overall figure on Saturday.

In addition to confusion over blacklisted FASTags and manual payment of toll fee, which caused delays, GMR officials said slow scanning of FASTags at the gates due to poor and old condition of the Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) stickers had also been a reason in the past.

To fix the issue now, the company has installed high-frequency RFID reader antennas, which slow down the time for each scanning. Officials said the plaza complex was assisted by five technical teams, to ensure hassle-free operations round-the-clock.

And also, a maximum 10 of the total 16 toll gates were being kept open for vehicles going towards Vijayawada.

