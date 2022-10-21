Over 1.05 lakh candidates clear exam for SI posts, 3.13 lakh for constable

More candidates from SCs/STs and ex-servicemen

More candidates from SCs/STs and ex-servicemen

A total of 1, 05, 603 (46.80%) of the 2, 25, 668 candidates who appeared for the Stipendiary Cadet Trainee Sub-Inspectors (Civil) preliminary written test on August 7 have qualified for the next stage, physical measurement and efficiency tests.

And over 3.13 lakh constable candidates – 1, 84, 861 (31.39%) for SCT police constables (Civil), 18, 758 (44.84%) for constables in Transport, and 1, 09, 518 (43.65%) for Prohibition & Excise Department – cleared the written test that was conducted on August 28.

The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) announced the results on Friday. The list of candidates qualified, along with the images of the attempted answer sheets, will be made available on the official website and user accounts midnight onwards, it said.

A breakup of the figures showed that there was a greater number of qualifications from candidates from SCs (54.45 and 39.43), STs (59.12 and 37.97) and ex-servicemen (49.12 and 54.25), for both SIs and constables in various heads, respectively.

Women candidates recorded a significant share of 37.02%, while 49.80% was male candidates for SIs. Under the various constable heads too, the difference of male-female qualification percentage was 32.56% and 28.35% respectively.

The summary of the results also explained that the average scoring mark was 47.25 out of 200 marks, while the highest was 133, for SIs. It was 41.16 out of 200 marks, and the highest 141 out of 200, for the constables exam.

To appear for physical tests in the next stage, TSLPRB said all the qualified candidates have to complete the compulsory part-II application process. The same can be done by logging into respective user accounts between 8 a.m. on October 27 and 10 p.m. on November 10, a window of 15 days.

In addition to the now qualified candidates, physical tests will also be administered for filling up of 33 vacancies for SCT SI (IT&CO), SI (PTO), SCT ASIs (FPB), 383 vacancies for SCT police constables (IT&CO/Mechanics/Drivers), and 225 vacancies for driver operators.

As per the notification, the Board restated, physical tests will be conducted only once and the scores thus secured by the candidates will be valid for all the posts that have been applied for.

(EOM)