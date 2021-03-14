Telangana

Over 10,000 more senior citizens immunised

The first dose of COVID-19 vaccine was administered to 10,539 persons aged 60 years and above, apart from 7,793 beneficiaries aged 45-59 years with co-morbidities, on Saturday.

Apart from them, 753 healthcare workers (HCWs) and 474 frontline workers (FLWs) also received the first dose. As many as 165 HCWs and 2,693 FLWs took the second jab too. .

After the COVID-19 vaccination programme was launched on January 16, a total of 5,27,117 persons have received the first dose, and 2,22,080 second dose. The two doses are administered with a gap of 28 days.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 14, 2021 11:55:34 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/over-10000-more-senior-citizens-immunised/article34068988.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY