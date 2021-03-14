Over 10,000 more senior citizens immunised

The first dose of COVID-19 vaccine was administered to 10,539 persons aged 60 years and above, apart from 7,793 beneficiaries aged 45-59 years with co-morbidities, on Saturday.
Apart from them, 753 healthcare workers (HCWs) and 474 frontline workers (FLWs) also received the first dose. As many as 165 HCWs and 2,693 FLWs took the second jab too. .
After the COVID-19 vaccination programme was launched on January 16, a total of 5,27,117 persons have received the first dose, and 2,22,080 second dose. The two doses are administered with a gap of 28 days.
