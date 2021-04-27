Over 10,000 COVID cases and 50 deaths in TS

HYDERABAD

27 April 2021 20:39 IST

This is the highest recorded so far in a day ever since the pandemic began

More than 10,000 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Telangana in one day and more than 50 people died! On Monday, 10,122 people tested positive for coronavirus and 52 COVID-19 patients have died. These are the highest numbers recorded in a day. Till Monday, the maximum cases were 8,126, recorded on April 24.

The cases are not heavily concentrated in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). Though the highest of 1,440 cases were reported from GHMC, the cases were spread out in other districts — 751 in Medchal Malkajgiri, 653 in Waranagal Urban, 621 in Rangareddy, 498 in Nizamabad, 469 in Nalgonda, 417 in Mahabubnagar, and 303 in Suryapet.

The State has crossed 4 lakh cases and 2,000 COVID-19 deaths on Sunday. From March 2, 2020 to April 26 this year, a total of 1,26,66,312 samples were put to test and 4,11,905 were detected with coronavirus. Of the total, 3,40,590 have recovered, 69,221 are active cases, and 2,094 have died.

Advertising

Advertising

Cumulatively, over 1.26 crore samples have been tested. The samples tested per million population were over 3.40 lakh, the bulletin said. The case fatality rate in the State was 0.50 per cent, while it was 1.1 per cent at the national level. The recovery rate in Telangana was 82.68 per cent, while it was 82.5 per cent in the country. The State has 272 active micro-containment zones.

According to a separate release, over 37.58 lakh people in the State have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine while over 5.30 lakh got their second shot also, as of April 26.