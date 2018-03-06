Over 10,000 cadets take ‘C’ certificate examination

Around 10,965 cadets of Army, Navy Air Force and Remount and Veterinary wings from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Directorate of NCC appeared for the practical and written test for ‘C’ Certificate examination at 15 centres last weekend.

Cadets in their third (final) year of NCC training appeared for the exam on completing three years on subjects such as drill, weapon training, map reading, communication, health and hygiene. On clearing ‘C’ examination, cadets will become eligible for Special (NCC) Entry scheme for becoming officers in the Armed Forces. They will also be eligible for recruitment into the Army without written examination and direct recruitment in police department.

Deputy Director General (DDG), NCC, Air Commodore N.N. Reddy visited the exam centres of Secunderabad and Hyderabad groups.Director and other Central Observers also visited all other examination centres to oversee the overall free and fair conduct of the exam.