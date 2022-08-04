Telangana

Over 1,000 COVID cases second time in a week in Telangana

A health worker readies a shot of COVID-19 vaccine at a government health centre in Secunderabad. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G
Staff Reporter HYDERABAD August 04, 2022 20:59 IST
Updated: August 04, 2022 20:59 IST

Telangana has recorded over 1,000 COVID-19 cases twice within a span of a week for the second time after a gap of over five-and-a-half months. The State recorded 1,054 infections on Tuesday and the daily caseload on Thursday was 1,061. 

The last time over 1,000 cases recorded was on February 8 of this year, when the same number of 1,061 infections were detected.

While 43318 samples were put to test on Thursday, results of 740 were awaited.  Of the 1,061 new infections 401 are from Hyderabad, 63 from Rangareddy, 56 from Medchal Malkajgiri and 51 from Nalgonda. 

From March 2, 2020 to August 4 of this year, a total of 3.66 crore samples were put to test and 8,23,734 were detected with coronavirus. Of the total cases, 6,357 were active cases, 8,13,256 have recovered, and 4,111 people lost life to COVID-19.

