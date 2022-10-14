Over 100 file papers for Munugode on last day

CEO’s office yet to receive report

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
October 14, 2022 22:35 IST

The forthcoming bypoll for the Munugude Assembly constituency in Nalgonda district is turning out to be an interesting contest as the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti, the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress, which is holding the seat have intensified their efforts to attract voters.

There is no clarity on the number of nominations received on the last day of filing papers on Friday till late evening as the election authority, the office of the Chief Election Officer, claimed that it is yet to receive the final report.

Contestants of the major political parties, the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti, the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress filed their nominations.

According to information available, more than 100 nominations were filed on the last day of filing nominations on Friday. Contestants from major political parties including Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy from the TRS, Komatkireddy Rajgopal Reddy from the BJP and Palvai Sravanthi from the Congress filed their nominations and a new entrant A. Shankarachari on behalf of the Bahujan Samaj Party headed by R.S. Praveen Kumar too is in the fray.

In all, 56 candidates filed their nominations on Thursday and the final number of nominations filed for the polls has not been released officially.

