Over 100 check dams to be built this year

The State government will construct 205 check dams at a cost of ₹ 453 crore in former composite Adilabad district in the next two years. In the current year, the government will spend ₹ 275 crore to build 104 check dams.

Disclosing this to newsmen Telangana Rashtra Samithi spokesman for old united Adilabad district, B. Goverdhan Reddy said the government had attached importance to construct smaller irrigation and water arresting structures to harvest run off water in the area. Every monsoon, considerable quantity of water runs off into the Godavari, which will now be utilised locally thanks to the check dams.

Mr. Reddy said the tender process for the check dams was in progress. Giving breakup of the sanction, he said as many as 84 check dams were sanctioned for Adilabad district while Kumram Bheem Asifabad got 26, Mancherial 23 and Nirmal 72.