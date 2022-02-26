Over 1 lakh degrees conferred at JNTU-Hyderabad convocation

Governor stresses need to train students as ‘multi-skilled’ graduates

Srivari Chandrasekhar, Secretary-Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, receiving the Doctor of Philosophy (Honoris Causa) rrom Governor and university Chancellor Tamilisai Soundararajan at the 10th convocation of JNTU-Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan called for all-round innovation in education and urged institutions to train students as ‘multi-skilled’ graduates endowed with core professional knowledge, soft skills, and universal values.

Delivering the Chancellor’s address at the 10th convocation ceremony of the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad (JNTU-H) here, she appealed to the students to expand their horizon and go that extra mile to emerge winners in their chosen fields, just like a tree that constantly strengthens its roots and expands.

“Universities need to attract global faculty and revamp their curriculum in tune with the fast-changing global dynamics in different fields,” she said while laying emphasis on effective implementation of the National Education Policy-2020 to produce job creators rather than job-seekers.

Srivari Chandrasekhar, Secretary, Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, was conferred Doctor of Philosophy (Honoris Causa). Speaking to the students, he said India was third in producing PhDs and also in launching startups. The participation of women in research and development has doubled over the years, he added.

JNTU-H Vice-Chancellor K. Narsimha Reddy said the varsity has started undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in view of the golden jubilee. Of 258 affiliated colleges under the ambit of the university, 59 were accredited by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) and 59 others by the National Board of Accreditation.

Stating that the university was focussing on research, Mr Reddy pointed out that institutions like UGC, AICTE, DST, DRDO and ISRO have sanctioned research projects worth ₹12.37 crore. Two startups from the university have been shortlisted to receive investments to the tune of ₹1 crore from J-Venture by the USA JNTU-H alumni.

At the convocation, 1.19 lakh UG, PG and Ph.D. degrees and 95 gold medals were awarded for the academic years 2019-20 and 2020-21. Gold medals were presented to the toppers in various courses.