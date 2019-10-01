Over 1 lakh cusecs of water flow into Jurala, Srisailam

A steady flood of over one lakh cusecs of water is continuing into Jurala and Srisailam reservoirs from Ujjani, Almatti-Narayanpur and Tungabhadra dams in Maharashtra and Karnataka, in spite of fluctuation in inflows into the source reservoirs.

In Godavari Basin, water storage is inching towards full capacity level in Sriramsagar, although two other major projects in the basin – Singur and Nizamsagar – continue to be empty even at the fag end of south-west monsoon season. The reservoirs received only 0.68 tmc ft and 3.04 tmc ft of water till Monday morning this year starting from June 1.

The water storage in Sriramsagar crossed the 73 tmc ft mark against its capacity of 90.31 tmc ft with steady inflows of over 22,000 cusecs including supplementation of about 5,000 cusecs of flood from Jaikwadi dam in Maharashtra. The Central Water Commission, however, has issued a bulletin citing IMD forecast on chances of very heavy rain in catchment areas of Manjira river, the source for Singur and Nizamsagar dams, on October 1.

Irrigation department officials said release of flood water to the river course at Narayanpur dam was about 16,680 cusecs at 6 pm on Monday but inflows into Jurala were around 1.05 lakh cusecs even at 9 p.m. due to supplementation of Bhima and other rivulets. The discharge of flood from Jurala was over 77,000 cusecs from the spillway and another 41,500 cusecs after power generation. Srisailam was getting inflows of over 1.45 lakh cusecs including flood water from Jurala and Tungabhadra and discharge of flood was 28,000 cusecs from the one spillway gate and another 68,000 cusecs after power generation. At Nagarjunasagar, the discharge of flood was nearly 60,000 cusecs from the four spillway gates at 9 pm and another 33,000 cusecs after power generation against inflows of over 1.11 lakh cusecs.

About 3,206 tmc ft water has gone into the sea from Godavari till Monday morning and it is over 509.4 tmc ft from Krishna.