Over 1 crore COVID-19 vaccination doses given in TS

Over 86 lakh first doses and 14 lakh second doses given, says data

The State till Friday administered over a crore doses of the COVID-19 virus, according to Directorate of Public Health and Family Welfare.

According to data, as many as 1,00,53,358 doses were administered, including 86,06,292 first doses and 14,47,066 second doses.

Data also showed that the highest number of doses were administered in Hyderabad. While 19,19,324 were first doses, 3,11,331 were second doses, bringing the total number of doses administered here to 22,30,655. This was followed by Rangareddy district with a total of 12,78,287 doses. Of this 11,31,432 were first doses and 1,46,855 were second. In Medak district, 11,86,140 vaccination doses were administered of which 10,17,204 were first doses and 1,68,936 were second doses.