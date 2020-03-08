Outstanding public debt close to 2.3 lakh crore

HYDERABAD

08 March 2020 18:50 IST

Telangana far ahead of national average in per capita income

The outstanding public debt at the end of the financial year 2020-21 has been pegged at ₹ 2.29 lakh crore.

This is ₹ 30,100 crore higher than the previous year’s public debt of ₹ 1.99 lakh crore and constitutes 20.74 % of the State GSDP. The public debt outstanding was 20.55 % of the GSDP according to the revised estimates of the financial year 2019-20.

Given the population figure of around 3.7 crore, the per capita debt would amount to little over ₹ 61,000 crore by the end of the next financial year.

Advertising

Advertising

According to the budget estimates, the State kept the option of raising ₹ 35,500 crore as public debt and this component was included in the capital receipts. Of this, ₹ 34,000 crore was planned through open market loans, ₹ 1,000 crore as other loans, ₹ 400 crore as loans from the Central government and another ₹ 100 crore as floating debt.

In addition, the total tentative risk weighted outstanding guarantees stood at ₹ 40,241.32 crore with guarantees to the irrigation sector constituting ₹ 22,380 crore and Mission Bhagiratha accounting to ₹ 12,010 crore while guarantees to others were pegged at ₹ 5,849.98 crore. The public debt repayment during the next fiscal is projected to be ₹ 6,521 crore.

The State, however, performed well in terms of per capita income. The State’s per capita income during the current fiscal was pegged at ₹ 2.28 lakh as against the national average of ₹ 1.35 lakh. Telangana was far ahead of the national average with the difference between the two exceeding ₹ 90,000.